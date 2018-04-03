Jacksonville homicides in March 2018

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Eleven men between the ages of 23 and 58 were killed by gunfire in Jacksonville last month. So far, only one of those homicides has resulted in an arrest, according to information released by police.

March was the first month of 2018 to see an uptick in the number of homicides from the same time last year. News4Jax records show nine people were killed in March 2017.

But overall the numbers are still lower than last year's. Through the first three months of 2017, three dozen people had been killed, according to News4Jax records. Through March this year, 29 people, mostly men, have been killed in the River City.

RELATED: January 2018 homicides | February 2018 homicides

Last year, News4Jax records showed 141 homicides in Jacksonville. In 2016, we counted 120 homicides.

Below, we have listed the names and ages of the March homicide victims and the information surrounding their deaths. We have also included a photo of each victim, where available. Previous mugshots were used only when no other photo was available.

Many of the cases remain unsolved. If you have information about any of these crimes, call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at 904-630-0500 or CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Sunday, March 4

Breon Glenn, 32

Glenn was shot to death while sitting on his front porch in the city's New Town neighborhood, police said. Officers were called to West 2nd Street by ShotSpotter and found Glenn unresponsive. Police did not have any description of a suspect.

Monday, March 5

Billy Maddox, 58

Maddox was found shot to death around 9 p.m. March 5 at a home on Bernard Road in the Pecan Park area. Police were interviewing people who were at the home when Maddox was shot. They did not release any suspect information.

Tuesday, March 6

James Suckow, 26

Suckow died after a shootout between two vehicles at the intersection of Pottsburg Drive and East Road on Jacksonville's Southside, police said. Five people, including a newborn, were in the two cars. The child was not hurt, police said. Suckow died at a hospital. Police identified both cars and detained everyone involved for questioning. Detectives were looking for witnesses to the shooting to try and figure out what led up to the gunfire. They have not announced an arrest in the homicide.

Thursday, March 8

Timothy Basden, 42

Basden was found shot inside an SUV on Oglesby Avenue on Jacksonville's Westside. Witnesses who saw the shooting or heard the gunshots told police one man ran from the scene and another person possibly drove away in a smaller black SUV with a missing bumper. Police did not release any other information about possible suspects.

Sunday, March 11

Raymond Dixon, 23, and Raheem Prather, 28

Dixon (left) and Prather (right) were shot and killed by a security guard at Spin City Sweepstakes during an armed robbery on Jacksonville's Southside, police said. A third robber got away in a dark-colored Jeep driven by a fourth person, police said.

Tuesday, March 13

Brandon Webb, 24

Webb was found shot to death in his car in the parking lot of a Sherwin Williams paint store on Townsend Road in the Duclay neighborhood of the Westside. Police have not said if they were looking for a gunman.

Saturday, March 17

Jason Lamar Williams, 29

Police said Williams died at a hospital after he was shot during an altercation inside a unit at Oakwood Villa apartments on Kona Avenue in the Woodland Acres area. Three men who went into the apartment got into an altercation that ended with Williams being shot, according to police. They ran from the scene and have not been identified.

Sunday, March 18

Dominique Lloyd, 26

Lloyd was found shot to death in the driver's seat of a truck in the driveway of his home on East Prospect Street on Jacksonville's Westside. Family and friends said Lloyd was a Sunday school secretary and kept to himself. Police did not have any description of who shot Lloyd or why.

Monday, March 26

Christopher Blessett, 25

Blessett was found shot in the roadway on Mohawk Street near the Eureka Gardens Apartments on the Westside and died at a hospital. Police said Blessett was shot by Derrick Lewis, 38, during an argument. Lewis was picked up on an outstanding warrant and then charged with murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Saturday, March 31

Richard Likens, 31

Likens was found shot at least one time outside of his car parked in front of a home on Lakeland Street in the Rolling Hills area of the Westside. He died after being rushed to a hospital. Police have not released a suspect description or motive in the shooting.

