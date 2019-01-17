Man, woman charged in murder outside Merrill Road strip mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man and woman have been charged in connection with the shooting death of a 24-year-old man outside an Arlington laundromat, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office announced Thursday.

Police said Quartz Walden was found Tuesday afternoon with a gunshot wound near the back of the 24 Hr Coin Laundry in a strip mall on Merrill Road at Red Oak Drive.

Shawntell Bryant, 39, has been charged with Walden's murder and with possession of a firearm by a felon. Kyrie Jorris, 32, has also been charged for her role in Walden's killing, police said.

According to investigators, Jorris and Walden got into an argument and then went their separate ways, but Jorris returned with Bryant, looking for Walden.

Witnesses told police Jorris pointed Walden out to Bryant as Walden was walking toward the back of the laundromat. Bryant followed him behind the building.

Witnesses said they heard several gunshots and then saw Bryant return from behind the business.

Witnesses told police Bryant was the only person in the area with Walden at the time of the shooting.

After investigators interviewed Bryant, he was charged in the murder.

Jorris was charged as a principal in the murder, police said.

