Police: Man shot, killed outside Merrill Road strip mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - A man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon outside an Arlington strip mall, the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office said.

Officers responded just before 2 p.m. to a shooting at the Coin Laundry in the strip mall on Merrill Road at Red Oak Drive.

Police said they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound outside the business, toward the rear of the building. The man, who was described by police as being in his 20s, died at the scene. His name was not immediately released.

Detectives said they will be speaking with witnesses who were inside the laundromat at the time and will be checking for surveillance video at any nearby businesses.

It's unclear how the shooting started. Detectives said they have not identified any suspects at this time.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to call JSO at 904-630-0500. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

Tuesday's shooting was not far from where a robber was shot Saturday during a holdup at Metro PCS. There was also a shootout between two groups of young men in a car at 7600 Merrill Road in November. In that incident, one bullet hit a credit union.

