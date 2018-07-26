McDonald's employee body-slams woman who threw milkshake

She was not "Lovin' It" or havin' it.

A video is circulating on social media after a fight broke out between a McDonald's employee and a customer. The fight happened after the customer allegedly tried to fill up a free water cup with soda.

It appears the beat down took place at a store in Las Vegas, but the exact location remains unconfirmed.

The Facebook post read: "So this happened at McDonald’s... the lady asked for a water cup and supervisor shut down the soda machine because she wasn't letting her get a free soda."

The video appears to show two women arguing. The customer then chucks a milkshake across the room at an employee, who then charges at the woman. The video shows the worker grab the woman, sling her around and then body-slam her into a table.

It appears another worker tried to break the two apart, but ended up punching the customer as well.

"What did you say about my momma? My momma ain't dead, you respect my momma," the employee can be heard saying.

WARNING: Video below contains explicit language:

