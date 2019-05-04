Plane passengers hurt when 737 skidded in river recovering

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Seventeen of the 21 people taken to hospitals in and around Jacksonville have been released, according to officials.

The four patients taken to Memorial Medical Center were all treated and released before 4 Saturday morning.

The three patients who were taken to St. Vincent's Medical Center have been treated and discharged.

The seven people taken to Orange Park Medical Center and Orange Park Medical Center West have been treated for minor injuries and released.

Three passengers were treated and released from UF Health in Jacksonville.

We have been told that four or five passengers were taken to Baptist Medical Center but calls to check on their conditions have not yet been returned.

Officials at the Naval Air Station Jacksonville say they still haven't been able to retrieve pets from the cargo hold of a plane went off a runway and ended up in the St. Johns River.

A navy statement early Saturday says safety issues have prevented rescuers from retrieving the animals on board the chartered Boeing 737, which carried 143 people Friday night from Naval Station Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

The statement offers "hearts and prayers" to the pet owners.

The plane remains stuck in shallow water.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board have been dispatched to determine what happened.

