Brunswick ranks 7th most dangerous city in Georgia, according to FBI

BRUNSWICK, Ga – Brunswick, Georgia has landed on the FBI’s top 10 most dangerous cities in the state. The agency releases crime data collected based on crime.

The violent crime category includes murder, rape (revised definition), robbery, and aggravated assault. Property crimes include burglary, larceny-theft, and motor vehicle theft. Arson is also a property crime, but data for arson are not included in property crime totals due to fluctuations in reporting.

The city of Brunswick is home to nearly 17,000 people and attracts visitors from around the country to see its Victorian-era homes. Brunswick is also the second-largest urban area on the Georgia’s coast.

Here are the top ten most dangerous cities in Georgia in 2020 according to the FBI statistics:

East Point College Park Eastman Americus Hapeville Albany Brunswick Griffin Dublin Warner Robins

According to the FBI, Brunswick is the seventh most dangerous city in Georgia for 2020. The bureau ranks the city very high when it comes to violent crime. It says property crime and burglary are at an all-time high as well.

East Point, Georgia southwest of Atlanta is ranked the most dangerous city in the state. Number two is college park, home to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.

Brunswick is no stranger to ranking in the top ten, nor is Valdosta. The city that’s home to farms and roller coasters made the FBI’s list in 2016 at number 11 for most dangerous places in Georgia after dark.

Find data on Florida here. The FBI discourages ranking locations or making comparisons as a way of measuring law enforcement effectiveness citing, crime is a sociological phenomenon influenced by a variety of factors.