Popular buffet shut down for hundreds of rat droppings, food truck operating without running water

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Osake Buffet on Southside Blvd in Jacksonville was forced to close last week after 300 rat droppings were found all throughout the premise.

Sad news for sushi lovers : The most droppings of one area were found behind the sushi bar buffet line. Among the other 25 violations were some basics like not having proper hand washing signs. Other were serious, like employees touching food with bare hands.

The buffet was allowed to re-open on a return inspection but suffered two more minor violations during that will require another follow up.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. -- For our family and friends in St. Augustine, this one is for you. At the St. Augustine Premium outlets, the Kings Tacos food truck was operating with no running water upon the inspector’s arrival on January 31.

The inspector also found spray bottles with chemical and toxic substances stored on food preparation surface which also happened to be above a bag of onions, scoring the truck two violations.

Is the third time a charm? Those onions earned Kings Taco a third violation for being placed on the ground along with some soda boxes and two stacks of to-go containers.

All three of those violations were corrected on site, but it was temporarily closed for the lack of water. At a follow up inspection on the first of February the Kings Tacos met inspection standards.