Nonprofit provides clothing for elementary school students

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. – A local non-profit is teaming up with a school in Green Cove Springs to make sure students have access to clothes that are in good condition.

Friends of Augusta Savage recently opened “Augusta's Closet” at Bennett Elementary School. Augusta Savage was an African American sculptor from Clay County. The non-profit named after her aims to improve the community through health, education and the arts.

“We want to inspire. We start by helping them dress and feel well,” Henrietta Francis, President of Friends of Augusta Savage said.

While the organization was visiting the elementary school to discuss one of their programs, they noticed a big need for clothes for students.

"From my understanding, of the 600 students here, whether or not they take advantage of it, do qualify for free or reduced lunch so that should give you some idea," said Francis about the need.

Augusta's Closet is on the schools' property. It is full of gently used clothes for both girls and boys, ranging from shirts and coats to shoes and undergarments.

“It’s hard to study, it’s hard to feel apart, it’s hard to have any type of self-esteem if you wear your brother’s shoes or if you wear your shoes two or three times in a row, it’s hard to do that,” Francis said.

As the school year continues, Francis said she hopes the closet will help students feel confident and know that people in the community care.

Students can visit the closet with their teachers during the school week. Anyone who wants to donate can drop gently used items off at the school’s main office