St. Johns County extends local state of emergency for third time

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. – St Johns County Commissioners will vote to extend the local state of emergency for the third time. It’s something commissioners are required to do every week to keep the county’s Emergency Management plan active.

Under that plan, the County administrator has increased permissions to assign equipment, materials, and personnel to combat COVID-19.

The vote comes as the county sees a jump in new coronavirus cases. The highest concentration of people with COVID-19, outside of Duval, is in the Northern part of St Johns County.

Government buildings, libraries, large venues or events, and all beaches remain closed through May 1. No vote is required to keep those closures in effect.

There is a growing effort among St. Johns County residents and beyond to re-open beaches with restrictions so people can still use the beach recreationally, but keep partiers and crowds at bay.

A petition supporting the move has more than 11,000 signatures. News4Jax reached out to County Administrator Hunter Conrad but has not heard back.

It’s not clear if commissioners will address the petition during their meeting this morning.

The meeting will be held remotely and streamed online.