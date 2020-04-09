50 million Americans to receive first pay out of stimulus checks today

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The much-awaited stimulus check will begin flooding into millions of bank accounts starting today. The first payout is estimated to cover at least 50 million Americans.

Will you get paid today?

The first wave of payments will be issued to be people who have already given their bank account information to the IRS and Social Security beneficiaries who filed a federal tax return with direct deposit information.

The next wave of money will be paid no later than the week of April 20. The third and final round is dedicated to payments being made through check. Those will be mailed at an undetermined date.

Groups of check would be then mailed over the next several weeks. It could take until May or August for recipients to see the money.

RELATED: Read about the 2.2 trillion dollar rescue package.

To ensure you receive your money as soon as possible, make sure the IRS has your bank account information on file. A direct deposit option will serve you sooner than a physical check.