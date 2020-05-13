Naval patrol ship USS Tornado returns from deployment this morning

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Tornado, a navy patrol ship, is returning from deployment this morning. Naval Station Mayport plans to stream the arrival on its Facebook page.

A public relations spokesperson for Mayport said the station is using social media to welcome the heroes home because family members aren’t allowed to greet the returning soldiers pier-side like usual because of COVID-19 precautions.

You can watch the USS Tornado PC-14 return here. The Navy said the ship should pull in between 8:00-8:30 a.m.