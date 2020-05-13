57ºF

Naval patrol ship USS Tornado returns from deployment this morning

Emily Boyer, Morning assignment editor, backup traffic reporter

Want to see the Cyclone class, coastal patrol ship USS Tornado (PC 14) pull in, pier-side? (WJXT 2020)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The USS Tornado, a navy patrol ship, is returning from deployment this morning. Naval Station Mayport plans to stream the arrival on its Facebook page.

A public relations spokesperson for Mayport said the station is using social media to welcome the heroes home because family members aren’t allowed to greet the returning soldiers pier-side like usual because of COVID-19 precautions.

You can watch the USS Tornado PC-14 return here. The Navy said the ship should pull in between 8:00-8:30 a.m.

