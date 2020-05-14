Crab shack and sushi house reopen after emergency shutdowns by health inspectors

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A visit from state health inspectors forced the closures of two Jacksonville-area restaurants during inspections conducted the week of May 3.

Flies were found at both restaurants. The inspector counted 102 live flies at the Volcano Sushi House and noted they were in the kitchen, food preparation area, and food storage. The restaurant had a total of 14 violations (8 Basic, 3 Intermediate, and 3 High Priority).

I spoke with the manager of Volcano Sushi House. He’s asking for grace for customers saying the restaurant had been closed for a month and half. All of the restaurant’s food had to be thrown away, but a trashcan had been left inside the building. He thinks that what attracted the flies.

Upon hearing Governor DeSantis’ order that restaurant could reopen with less restrictions on Friday, they had the building cleaned but pest control wasn’t available immediately.

The manager said, “We saw had a problem. Then we acted as quickly as possible and did everything to fix it.”

Volcano Sushi House scored a perfect report with not a single violation when the inspector returned for the follow-up. Volcano Sushi reopened two days after its failing inspection.

VOLCANO SUSHI HOUSE: Failing Inspection Report | Return Inspection Report

State health inspectors found 34 violations and required three follow-up inspections after at a May 7th surprise inspection at Jville Crab Shack Number 3.

The inspector required the shack to undergo an ermgency shutdown due to health concerns after finding finding food contaminated by employees, 14 live flies, 6 dead roaches, temperature abuse of improperly stored seafood, and raw sewage leaking from a pipe on the grounds in the kitchen.

Referring to the sewage the inspection reads “In back kitchen area, triple sink has no pipes connected to take waste water from sink to floor drain. Floor drain is approximately 3 feet from triple sink. Waste water is moving from sink into floor and into this floor drain. Employees are walking through waste water. There is no other way for establishment to wash, rinse and sanitize dishes/utensils.”

When I asked the owner about the inspection report, he denied the other violations and said the restaurant only had a broken pipe. The inspector allowed the restaurant to reopen the same day but the inspector had to return three times for follow-up visits.

On the third visit, Jville Crab Shack Number Three had a perfect report with no violations.

JVILLE CRAB SHACK NUMBER 3: Failing Inspection Report | Return Inspection Report | Return 2 Inspection Report | Return 3 Inspection Report