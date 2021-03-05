Mexican restaurant temporarily shut down after roaches found in rice oven

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Only one restaurant was temporarily shut down last week by health inspectors with the Department of Business and Professional Regulations in District 5, which includes Northeast Florida.

Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant on Main Street

A customer complaint first brought inspectors to Casa Maria Mexican Restaurant on Main Street in Jacksonville on Feb. 24. The inspector’s report shows 17 total violations during that visit, including 37 dead roaches throughout the business and 14 live ones.

Of those, three live roaches were found crawling inside the warming oven where rice is kept. It was given emergency shutdown orders.

The inspector returned three more times, finding live roaches each time. The restaurant reopened after a fifth inspection, where there were no violations.

A person who identified themself as the restaurant’s owner on the phone apologized for the conditions and said they have doubled their pest control procedures and promised this won’t happen again.

All restaurant reports are provided by the Department of Business and Professional Regulations. You can search your favorite restaurants and their most recent inspections in DBPR’s licensing portal.