JEA complaint triggers emergency shutdown for food truck

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A food truck is back open after receiving emergency shutdown orders from the Department of Business and Professional Regulations on March 11.

The inspection was triggered by a complaint made by JEA.

The restaurant report shows that when inspectors arrived, the truck was dumping wastewater and grease through a drain line that wasn’t properly connected.

The inspector also found the operation was lacking several administrative items including its license number and required employee training.

On a return inspection the next day, all violations were cleared except for a stained cutting board that needed to be replaced and Ruta Catracha was allowed to reopen.

We reached out to the owner of Ruta Catracha, but haven’t heard back yet.

