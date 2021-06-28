Saving your skin: Make sure your sunscreen is not out of date

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – You hear frequent reminders to apply sunscreen frequently, use a high SPF and don’t miss any exposed skin -- even your eyelids.

But is your sunscreen still fresh?

According to the Food and Drug Administration, sunscreens will do their job for at least three years. This means that you can use leftover sunscreen from one year to the next.

Some bottles include an expiration date so you know to discard any that’s beyond its useful life. If you buy a bottle that doesn’t provide a date, write the date you bought it on the bottle so you’ll know to throw it out after three years.

To keep your sunscreen in good condition that long, avoid exposing the container to excessive heat or direct sun. (Best not leave your sunscreen in the car.) And always toss sunscreen that has changed color or consistency.

The bottom line: experts say you should be replacing your sunscreen each year as opposed to three if you haven’t taken good care of it.

If you’re unsure how much you actually need to put on your body, experts say the amount of a shot glass to cover exposed parts of the body is a good amount.