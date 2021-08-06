Florida, Georgia below average in early education, study finds

A new report conducted by the personal-finance website WalletHub found Florida and Georgia ranked below average in early education.

Florida ranked 39th, while Georgia ranked 30th in the country.

WalletHub studied 12 metrics, including quality, access, safety and how much is spent on each child enrolled in preschool head start programs.

The study also found benefits of early education. It said children who attend a full-day pre-K program perform better on math and literacy tests than those who only go part of the day.

You can learn more about the Florida HeadStart Program and whether your child qualifies at http://www.floridaearlylearning.com/family-resources/answers and https://www.benefits.gov/benefit/1904.