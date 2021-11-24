Don’t stress it! Thanksgiving hacks you need to know

To get your potatoes ready for cooking, set them for a quick rinse in the dishwasher.

Guess who’s coming for Thanksgiving? After spending nearly, a year and a half apart, more people are planning to get together for the holidays this year than last Thanksgiving.

According to Kayak, domestic flight searches are up more than 200% compared to 2020. With more people coming for dinner, how can you make this Thanksgiving as smooth as possible?

Thanksgiving is all about family, friends and food -- lots and lots of food. So, what tricks do you use to get ready?

To get those potatoes ready for cooking, set them for a quick rinse in the dishwasher.

To easily peel garlic, microwave the cloves for 15 seconds. The heat breaks down the bond between the clove and the skin.

Need to separate eggs? Try a water bottle hack to remove the yolk.

To save space in the oven, use a cooler to keep food warm. Cover dishes tightly with aluminum foil and use the cooler insulation to retain the heat.

To get a festive-smelling home, boil cinnamon sticks, apple peels, orange rinds and whole cloves.

Still have lots of pumpkins from Halloween? You can hollow out the pumpkin and use it as a flower vase for a centerpiece.