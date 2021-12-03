Local sports grill restaurant shut down twice in a month for rodent droppings

Aleesia Hatcher brings us this week's Restaurant Report with a repeat violator being shut down twice in two weeks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Inspectors shut down Time out Sports Grill on Beach Boulevard twice in two weeks for dozens of rodent droppings, food temperature control and more.

The restaurant was closed for more than 15 violations on Nov. 12 and closed again on Nov. 22 when inspectors found 35 rodent droppings.

Rodent droppings were found around the pizza maker, on shelves next to and under the sink, under the reach-in cooler on the cook line and in the cabinet below the service window.

News4JAX visited Time Out Sports Grill to speak with the general manager, who said she didn’t realize it was an issue.

“We turned everything around,” said Kasey Burkhalter. “We had a cleaning crew, we got insect crews coming out every day practically just making sure to get the situation under control.”

Burkhalter admits the issue has come up in the past but plans to seal off the building to keep rodents from getting inside.

“Any customers that are looking or nervous to come in, I’ll guarantee you I’ll be happy to take you back in the kitchen to show you,” said Burkhalter.

The restaurant reopened the day after the second closure.

