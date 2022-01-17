Doctor Martin Luther King joined push to end racial discrimination in nation’s oldest city

The nations oldest city, but in 1964 Martin Luther King Junior called it the most lawless city he had seen. The city of St. Augustine became a key battleground in the fight to end racial discrimination.

SAINT AUGUSTINE, Fla – In 1964 the City of St. Augustine was preparing to celebrate its 400th anniversary, in the same year a bid to rally support for the Civil Rights Act, which had stalled in Congress.

King and his legacy are deeply tied to what he did, and where he went in St Augustine that summer.

The steps outside the Bayfront Hilton in downtown St Augustine were once part of the Monson Motor Lodge Hotel. It was a segregated hotel that has since been torn down. The steps where King was arrested for taking part in an attempted sit-in are still there along with a plaque.

Dr. King was also arrested and taken to St John’s County Jail where a photo of his fingerprints is now on display in the Florida House Chambers. His case would eventually go before a grand jury, at the federal courthouse in Jacksonville, where a judge ruled in his favor.

A week after his arrest another group of protesters held a swim-in at the hotel.

Ad

On June 18, 1964, the Monson Motor Lodge Hotel’s manager was captured on camera pouring acid into the pool. The image shocked the country. The demonstrators weren’t hurt by the acid, but many were arrested and their actions struck a chord and the Senate passed the Civil Rights Act of 1964 the next day.

Dr. King was still in St. Augustine when he got the news and took a picture flashing a peace sign.

While he was in St. Augustine King stayed at several different places for his safety. One of them was a beachfront cottage on Atlantic view where it was targeted by people who apparently thought King was staying there, but he was not.

A couple purchased the property last year with plans to renovate and preserve the home’s historic significance that includes a bullet hole still in one of the door frames.

Ad

The attack on King’s life was not the last.

Four years after his summer in St Augustine - King was assassinated at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee.

His words and actions changed the nation and we remember him today with acts of service to our community.