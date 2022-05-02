CBP warns of telephone scam

FILE - Border Patrol agents hold a news conference prior to a media tour of a new U.S. Customs and Border Protection temporary facility near the Donna International Bridge in Donna, Texas, May 2, 2019. A special Customs and Border Protection unit used sensitive government databases intended to track terrorists to investigate as many as 20 U.S.-based journalists, including a Pulitzer Prize-winning Associated Press reporter, according to a federal watchdog. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

A new type of telephone scam is targeting residents nationwide in an attempt to gain their banking information.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) is receiving reports from residents concerned about unsolicited calls from scammers posing as U.S. Border Patrol agents and CBP officers.

Agents say these con artists are leaving messages saying, “a box of drugs and money being shipped has your name on it and has been intercepted.

Then, they threaten to have you arrested if you don’t pay. Don’t fall for it.

If this happens to you -- don’t give them any banking information, social security information, or any identifying information like your date of birth.

Residents who receive such calls should make a note of the number and any other pertinent details about the call, immediately hang up and report the incident to the Federal Trade Commission online at https://reportfraud.ftc.gov/.