UNF abuzz for World Bee Day: University celebrates Bee Campus USA affiliation

A bee searches for pollen on a flower during a sunny spring day in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, April 8, 2022. A study published in the journal Nature on Wednesday, April 20, 2022 says habitat loss from big agriculture and climate change are combining to threaten the world's insects. (AP Photo/Darko Vojinovic)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The University of North Florida has achieved affiliation with Bee Campus USA and is hosting an event Friday for World Bee Day to celebrate.

UNF wants to educate the public about creating bee- and pollinator-friendly environments.

The event at the UNF Frederick and Ophelia Tate Ogier Gardens is open to the public and will feature an educational workshop on bee conservation and basic beekeeping skills from local beekeeper Greg Harris, a honey tasting, and a building activity where participants will be guided to build “bee hotels” to take home and attract native bees in their own backyards.

UNF said the Bee Campus USA affiliation, which includes universities around the country, will be renewed on an annual basis and signifies UNF’s commitment to raising awareness about protecting pollinators in the Northeast Florida area, creating habitats with native plants and practicing an environmentally friendly pest management plan.

Ad

The Bee Campus USA program is affiliated with Xerces Society for Invertebrate Conservation, a nonprofit organization based in Portland, Oregon. Bee City USA’s mission is to galvanize communities and campuses around the nation to sustain pollinators by providing them with a healthy habitat, rich in a variety of native plants and free from pesticides.