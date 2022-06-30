Independence Day 2022: Discussing travel, fireworks, safety & more

With more people expected at the beach, lifeguards are asking beachgoers to be extra careful and stay safe.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. – Skyrocketing gas prices and inflation aren’t putting the brakes on travel for the July 4th holiday weekend.

With more people expected at the beach, lifeguards are asking beachgoers to be extra careful and stay safe. The easiest way to follow that is to watch for the flags.

Here’s a reminder about what each flag means and other tips:

Red flag means conditions are dangerous

Double red flag means water is closed to the public

Lifeguards encourage parents to designate a “water watcher” to help keep kids safe

Lifeguards advise people to swim near a lifeguard

Some people plan on traveling for the holiday weekend. Despite high gas prices, this is expected to be a record year for road travel.

AAA predicts 2.3 million Floridians will be hitting the road -- the most on record since 2001.

Gas prices are still high, but they’re continuing to fall. AAA shows the average in Florida today is $4.61 for regular gas. AAA said nationally 3.5-million people will be flying. Roughly 182,000 of them being Floridians.

People are advised to check the status of their flights through the airlines, arrive early, and be prepared to wait in longer lines.

Ad

As always, when the 4th of July festivities wrap up, the annual July 5th Beaches Cleanup will commence. It’s always a Positively Jax event and volunteers are needed. The event is scheduled from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m.

Collection bags and gloves will be distributed at 3 locations: Atlantic Beach at the ocean, Beach Boulevard, and Seagate Avenue Last year’s event brought out 221 volunteers.