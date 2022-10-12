Up 127% since 2017: E-scooter, e-bike & hoverboard injuries, deaths on the rise

E-scooters, e-bikes, and hoverboards have grown in popularity among Americans in recent years, as a way to get to and from work or school, or for fun. As more people use them — it’s leading to more hospital visits and in some cases deaths, according to a new study.

As more people use them — it’s leading to more hospital visits and in some cases deaths, according to a new study.

The City of Jacksonville launched a pilot program last year for e-scooters and bikes. There are about 400 e-scooters all around the city and people can ride them at almost any time — except between 12 a.m. and 5 a.m.

One thing riders should do before getting on one is to observe them — make sure they’re okay to ride.

Check the handlebars and the throttle, or for damage to them to see if they’re even safe to ride.

According to a report by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there’s been a spike in emergency room visits and deaths.

Between 2017 and 2021:

117,600 people were treated for electric scooter incidents

68 people died in scooter accidents

53 people died in electric bike incidents

8 deaths with hoverboards

In this same report, more people died from e-scooter and bike accidents who were between 18 and 59 years old than any other age group.

Experts encourage riders to follow simple safety suggestions, that can ultimately save their life.

They include wearing a helmet while you ride, keeping both hands on the handlebars while also keeping objects off of them, slowing down when going over bumps, and not making sudden moves or attempting stunts.

One of the biggest things: Never ride while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Click here to see the full report.