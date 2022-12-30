We laughed, cheered & cried: Most memorable Morning Show moments of 2022

We look back over some of the most memorable moments from The Morning Show in 2022.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – When the cameras start rolling at 4:30 a.m. for The Morning Show, you never quite know what you’re going to get.

From Richard’s antics to Melanie’s serenades to Vic’s dad jokes, we love to pack the personality in for our early-rising News4JAX audience.

Every week (with a few exceptions) we compile a recap of the week’s top moments for those who might have missed the highlights of the week -- and anyone who wants to share that funny/crazy/heartfelt moment they saw.

Looking back over 2022, we chose our top 10 memorable moments from The Morning Show and collected them here for you to revisit and reminisce -- or maybe see for the first time!

Let us know in the comments below which is your favorite, or if there’s a moment you remember from this year that you thought was worthy of inclusion.

Bruce’s Bob Saget tribute

While many of our most memorable moments will elicit a giggle, some are more heartfelt. Like our own Bruce Hamilton recalling his interview with beloved comedian and actor Bob Saget just days before his death. The two went to school together and had spent several days catching up while Saget was performing in Ponte Vedra Beach, shortly before he left for Orlando, where he was later found dead in a hotel room of an accidental blow to the head, likely from a backward fall.

Mini golf championship

Things can sometimes get a little competitive on The Morning Show. During The Players Championship this year, we had a mini golf championship -- complete with sports anchor Cole Pepper announcing the intro and winner pro golf style!

Lena leaves

Two of our Morning Show family members said goodbye to us this year to move on to new facets of their careers. The first was Lena Pringle in March. We couldn’t let Lena head out without one more look at the clip that went viral in October 2021 when she visited the local haunted house The 13th Floor.

Richard’s rescue

Meteorologist Richard Nunn had us and the audience talking all week after he happened upon a fiery crash on his way to the station and jumped into action. A car had slammed into a parked trailer, trapping the driver.

Lauren’s farewell

The week of May 23 was an emotional one for all of us that included the departure of Lauren Verno, who said goodbye to The Morning Show anchor desk to pursue her next career adventure.

Just for fun

OK, after that heavy installment we wanted to share one of our more fun “memorable moments” segments, which includes Jennifer Waugh and Vic Micolucci balancing on one foot, Richard making a hysterical on-air phone call and a special moment for Vic and a guest.

Corley says goodbye

In addition to our Top 10 from our Morning Show moments segments, we couldn’t forget to include the emotional departure of Corley Peel, who anchored weekend mornings and left in August to spend more time with her twin sister, who was battling lung cancer.

Corley’s sister -- who surprised Corley by making the trip from Texas to our studios for her last day on air -- died just nine days later. We continue to send strength and love to Corley and her family.

It was an emotional morning Sunday as anchor and reporter Corley Peel said goodbye to viewers and coworkers after five years. But the moment was made special by a surprise TV appearance by Corley’s twin sister Chelsea who made the long trip and unexpected trip from Texas to support her. Corley chose to step away from journalism and News4JAX in order to spend more time with Chelsea who is battling stage 4 lung cancer.

Covering Ian

Back to our top 10 memorable moments from our weekly recaps. After Hurricane Ian slammed into Southwest Florida in late September as a powerful Category 4 storm, it crossed the state and headed our way, and our crews were ready in the field to bring you up-to-the-minute conditions.

Aaron’s scare

News4JAX reporter Aaron Farrar reminded us to never be afraid to laugh at ourselves! Despite what happened to Lena last year, Aaron opted to brave The 13th Floor -- and the results speak for themselves.

Amanda learns to swim

We were so proud to cheer along with Amanda DeVoe as she conquered her lifelong fear of the water and learned to swim this year! Her lessons at a local YMCA really paid off and by the end, she had gained confidence and was able to swim several laps at a time!

Celebrating a decade at No. 1

We took some time in November to look down memory lane as we celebrated 10 years as the No. 1 morning news in the area. Some of the clips we found in the archives were just too good not to share again. Plus, Richard’s impromptu “rocket launch” with executive producer Chris Norman’s model was... uplifting (had to throw in a Vic-worthy dad joke!).