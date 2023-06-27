Local school for students with disabilities in critical need of volunteers for iCan Bike summer camp

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The North Florida School of Special Education is in urgent need of volunteers to assist in the iCan Bike summer camp.

Volunteers will work alongside a rider to help teach them how to ride a two-wheel bicycle independently.

The five-day camp, located at 223 Mill Creek Road, runs from July 10 through July 14.

Volunteers do not need prior experience working with people with disabilities. They must be at least 15 years old, but if they are under 15, they can contact the camp host for possible opportunities.

Volunteer duties include:

Attending a one-hour orientation on Sunday, July 10 from 3:00 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the NFSSE gym

Participating in five 90-minute sessions each day for five days



Session 1: 8:30-9:45 am



Session 2: 10:05-11:20 am



Session 3: 11:40 am -12:55 pm



Session 4: 2:00-3:15 pm



Session 5: 3:35-4:50 pm

Ability to attend all five days for the same session

Ability to jog/run alongside a rider for 75 minutes

If you’re interested in lending an extra hand, click here to submit an application.