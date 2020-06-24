89ºF

NY, NJ, Conn. to quarantine visitors from Florida, other states where COVID cases are rising

Associated Press

Two months ago, Gov. Ron DeSantis ordered the Florida Highway Patrol to set up a checkpoint near the Florida-Georgia border to screen for travelers coming from COVID-19 hot spots like New York City.
NEW YORK – New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will require visitors from other states with high infection rates to quarantine for 14 days. That list of states includes Florida, which -- three months ago today -- ordered visitors from New York to the Sunshine State to quarantine when New York City was the epicenter of the pandemic.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the “travel advisory” Wednesday at a briefing joined via video feed by New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont, all Democrats.

“We now have to make sure the rates continue to drop.” Cuomo said. “We also have to make sure the virus doesn’t come on a plane again.”

Murphy said the states’ health departments will provide details of how the rule will work.

Cuomo said visitors from states over a set infection rate will have to quarantine. As of Wednesday states over the threshold included Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Utah and Texas.

