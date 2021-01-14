Jacksonville man was working security at pro-Trump Rally before Capitol riot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Randy McDaniels traveled from Jacksonville to work security at President Donald Trump’s rally in Washington D.C. last week.

“I, like a lot of folks, wanted to go up there and peacefully assemble and exercise our First Amendment, to express our discouragement (with the election),” McDaniels said.

McDaniels said the event was packed.

“The event started and ended very peacefully,” he said.

After the rally, McDaniels learned a mob of people rushed the capitol.

“I was still exiting, helping people leave the event. I was probably halfway to the Capitol. I think I was right in front of Trump International (Hotel) when it occurred,” McDaniels said.

According to police, the violent mob stormed the Capitol making their way inside House chambers. Five people died, including a Capitol police officer.

McDaniels said the aftermath was surreal.

“You saw folks that were milling around. Like the gentleman with the horns on that you saw inside, he was out in the street. I went out an hour later around 5 o’clock, 4:45 or 4:30 p.m. He’s walking through the parking lot. The police didn’t arrest the guy, he’d been inside the Capitol. Several people with tear gas in their eyes, washing their eyes out with milk were sitting, milling around and police officers everywhere. And they’re not being arrested or rounded up,” McDaniels said.

On Wednesday, one week after the Capitol siege, President Trump was impeached on a charge of incitement of insurrection. A video of President Trump was posted on the White House’s Twitter page. He did not acknowledge the impeachment, but condemned the violence at the Capitol.

“Mob violence goes against everything I believe in, and everything our movement stands for. No true supporter of mine could ever endorse political violence,” Trump said.

“I highly doubt that most of those were any of the people that are like us, that believe in our First Amendment. They were not Trump supporters,” McDaniels said.

McDaniels said he still supports President Trump.