Trump plans to create his own social media platform

FILE - In this Thursday, June 18, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump looks at his phone during a roundtable with governors on the reopening of America's small businesses, in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington. Though stripped of his Twitter account for inciting rebellion, President Donald Trump does have alternative options of much smaller reach. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump plans to have his own social media platform available to the public in the next two or three months, according to one of his senior advisors.

Jason Miller, a Trump 2020 campaign spokesperson, told Fox News on Sunday that Trump’s new platform will “completely redefine the game.”

No further details were provided by Miller, and the Trump Organization has not issued a comment on the matter.

After the Capitol riot Jan. 6, Trump was suspended from Facebook, Twitter and other sites. Many social media platforms are reviewing their policies in regards to government officials and politicians after Trump was banned.

Twitter is debating if leaders should have to follow the same rules as the average citizen. Facebook is deciding whether its indefinite suspension of Trump should stand.