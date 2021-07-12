Video: Trooper saves man choking on bag of marijuana after getting pulled over

Video shows cop save man from choking on bag of marijuana after getting pulled over

RAVENNA, Ohio – An Ohio State Patrol Trooper performed the Heimlich Maneuver and saved a man’s life on Thursday after he swallowed marijuana.

The OSHP said he swallowed the drug after being pulled over for speeding.

“Don’t try to swallow a bag of drugs prior to getting pulled over in an attempt to keep a trooper from finding them,” the Ohio State Patrol said in a post on Twitter.

The man is being cited for not wearing a seatbelt and charged with a misdemeanor for the alleged drugs.