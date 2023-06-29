What do you think about the Florida deputy being acquitted for failing to act during deadly Parkland shooting?

Former Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School School Resource Officer Scot Peterson reacts after he was found not guilty on all charges at the Broward County Courthouse in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Thursday, June 29, 2023. Peterson was acquitted of child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the Parkland school massacre, where 14 students and three staff members were murdered. (Amy Beth Bennett/South Florida Sun-Sentinel via AP, Pool)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Florida sheriff’s deputy was acquitted Thursday of felony child neglect and other charges for failing to act during the 2018 Parkland school massacre.

Former Broward County Deputy Scot Peterson wept as the verdicts were read following a 19-hour deliberation over four days.

Peterson was the campus deputy at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and had been charged with failing to confront shooter Nikolas Cruz, who was sentenced to life in prison, during his six-minute attack inside a three-story 1200 classroom building on Feb. 14, 2018, that left 17 dead.

Peterson was facing up to nearly 100 years in prison. He also could have lost his $104,000 annual pension.

