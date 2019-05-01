LIVE: This hawk has stolen the News4Jax tower cam and our hearts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - News4Jax doesn’t have an official mascot, but perhaps it’s time that we do. Especially now that a hawk and its fledgling have taken a shine to our tower cam on Jacksonville’s Southbank.

On Monday, newsroom employees and viewers alike were delighted to see the red-tailed hawk perched in front of our camera atop the tower with a rodent (and eventual snack) clenched in its talons.

Click above to watch hawk-cam

But our fascination with this bird of prey didn’t end there. By Tuesday afternoon, a hawk-eyed staffer noticed the hawk (the jury is still out on its name) had returned with a fledgling and another meal.

WATCH: Hawk analysis from Jacksonville Zoo's senior bird keeper

SLIDESHOW: Hawk feeds hatchling atop News4Jax tower cam

We’re not ashamed to admit we sat here devouring our sandwiches while watching the hawk tear a smaller bird to shreds and feed bite-sized morsels to its baby. It’s cute -- in spite of the cannibalism.

Since this hawk has apparently adopted us, we thought it fitting that he or she receive a name. So we’ve kicked a couple of ideas around the newsroom, but we want to hear what you think.

Post your suggestions in the comments below and we’ll see which one sticks.

Live skycam on WJXT's Southbank tower

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.