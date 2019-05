JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - It's time! You get to help decide what News4Jax should name its newest talent.

On Monday, newsroom employees discovered its red-tailed hawk, perched in front of the News4Jax camera atop the tower, had a fledgling!

WATCH LIVE: Hawk camera

That fledgling has stolen the hearts of News4Jax and viewers, creating a buzz about naming him/her.

We are asking you to help name that adorable baby bird.

Make your vote count!

