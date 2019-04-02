Judge: More evidence can be released in Joleen Cummings murder case

YULEE, Fla. - Despite objections from defense attorneys, the judge presiding over a high-profile murder case in Nassau County has ordered the release of more evidence in the disappearance and death of Joleen Cummings.

The 34-year-old Nassau County mother of three was last seen in May 2018 and her body has not been found.

Kimberly Kessler, Cummings' co-worker at Tangles hair salon, was arrested a few days after Cummings vanished. She was initially charged with stealing Cummings' SUV but months later, when prosecutors felt they had enough evidence against her, Kessler was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in Cummings' death.

Attorneys representing Northeast Florida media outlets filed motions last year to have evidence in the case released, but Kessler's defense team objected, saying having the material out in public would hamper Kessler's right to a fair trial.

RELATED: Texts, photos released in murder case against Kimberly Kessler |

Murder suspect searched Joleen Cummings' name 457 times |

Murder suspect bought zip ties before Joleen Cummings disappeared

Judge James Daniel had Kessler's attorneys indicate which specific pieces of evidence they objected to being released. The court records that drew no objections have already been made available, but this week, Daniel ruled individually on each of the defense's objections, overruling most of them.

That means another round of evidence could soon be released, including photos from inside Tangles, surveillance video from nearby businesses, notes and photos from Kessler’s phone, search warrants, crime scene reports and investigative summaries, and FDLE reports.

Daniel noted “the case has garnered an exceptional amount of media attention. The overwhelming majority of media coverage, to date, has been factual in nature and not biased towards the defense.”

He said the material to be released “would not create unfair pretrial publicity in the overall community.”

Daniel also took note of all the social media posting related to the case, saying “the social media activity by these individuals has not infected, and will not infect the community as a whole. Those commenting about the case on social media do not pose a serious and imminent threat to the administration of justice.”

Daniel is keeping under seal Kessler’s bank records and some reports and interviews that detail past incidents and romantic relationships, saying they “may very well be irrelevant and inadmissible at trial, as well as lay opinions about (Kessler's) mental health and stability.”

It's unclear how soon the new evidence will be released. News4Jax has contacted the State Attorney’s Office for a possible timeline, and we are waiting to hear back.

The public defender’s office declined comment on the judge’s order, citing a gag order.

Kessler is being held in the Duval County jail and her next court date is April 18.

Timeline of young mother's disappearance

Cummings' SUV was found parked outside a Home Depot after she was reported missing by her family when she failed to show up to pick up her children from her ex-husband.

Kessler was arrested May 16, 2018, and charged with grand theft auto after investigators said they found surveillance video showing her getting out of Cummings' vehicle.

Kessler, who Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said has lived in 33 cities in 14 states under 17 names since 1996, is being held without bond.

A weeklong search in June at a South Georgia landfill was prompted by surveillance video that authorities said showed Kessler appearing to put a white trash bag into a dumpster about the time of Cummings' disappearance.

After sifting through 6.6 million pounds of trash at the Chesser Island Landfill, the FBI and the Sheriff's Office announced that they had found several items of interest in Cummings' disappearance.

Kessler has been held in the Duval County jail since she went on a hunger strike in the Nassau County jail. She continued to be held in Jacksonville after she was indicted on a charge of first-degree murder in September and will stay in custody in the Duval County jail when there are no hearings scheduled in her case.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.