Police ID man, 21, killed in shooting after Eastside block party

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police on Monday released the identity of a man killed in a shooting over the weekend at A. Philip Randolph Heritage Park on the Jacksonville's Eastside.

Officers answering a shooting call at the park near A. Philip Randolph Boulevard and 1st Street shortly before 10 p.m. Saturday found Lawrence Davis, 21, wounded, according to police.

Paramedics took Davis to UF Health Jacksonville, but he did not survive.

The shooting unfolded just hours after an annual neighborhood block party that brought up to 1,000 people to the park Saturday, event organizers said.

It appears dozens of shots were fired, based on nearly 50 shell casings recovered in the area and bullet holes found in nearby windows.

So far, detectives have few leads in the case. Investigators previously said no witnesses have come forward, despite the party turnout.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office at (904) 630-0500, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.