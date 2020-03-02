2 extra reasons for St. Augustine voters to cast a ballot this month

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The race for president is the reason Florida is holding a primary right now, but St. Augustine is taking advantage of it put two proposed changes to the city charter before its voters. And because the city referendum is nonpartisan, all city residents can vote even though only Democratic and Republican presidential voters can vote in their party’s primaries.

Here’s what St. Augustine voters will be asked on the Presidential Preference Primary ballot.

Proposition 1: Extension of Civil Service Board Terms

Shall the City of St. Augustine Charter be amended to extend the terms for police and fire department representatives on the Civil Service Board from one year to three years, to provide greater continuity and the ability to discuss and review issues that may require multi-year context?

Proposition 2: Candidate Residency Requirements