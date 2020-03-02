52ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (904) 393-9801.

52ºF

Politics

2 extra reasons for St. Augustine voters to cast a ballot this month

Tags: St. Augustine
St. Augustine City Hall and Lightner Museum (AP photo/John Raoux)
St. Augustine City Hall and Lightner Museum (AP photo/John Raoux)

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. – The race for president is the reason Florida is holding a primary right now, but St. Augustine is taking advantage of it put two proposed changes to the city charter before its voters. And because the city referendum is nonpartisan, all city residents can vote even though only Democratic and Republican presidential voters can vote in their party’s primaries.

Here’s what St. Augustine voters will be asked on the Presidential Preference Primary ballot.

Proposition 1: Extension of Civil Service Board Terms

Proposition 2: Candidate Residency Requirements

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.