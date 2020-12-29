Florida, Georgia lawmakers focus on gaming industry

As we head into the new year, some lawmakers are putting their money on a controversial industry as a way to boost the economy.

New plans are in the works to legalize sports betting in Florida and Georgia.

Similar measures failed earlier this year.

A plan to create a Georgia gaming commission couldn’t get off the ground, and despite a deal with the Seminole tribe of Florida, a sports betting plan wasn’t approved.

Now, lawmakers are rolling the dice again.

Sports betting has been a hot topic for a number of years in the Sunshine State.

Now, Florida lawmakers are looking to wager whether it should be legalized.

Under a new proposal, the state lottery department would oversee wagering licenses, and revenue from the games would go toward Florida’s education system, but athletes, coaches, referees and those who oversee the sports industry would NOT be allowed to bet.

Florida’s not alone. Sports betting will also be front and center in the Georgia Capitol in the coming months.

The Braves, Falcons, Hawks and Atlanta United are throwing their support behind the practice.

Developers are looking beyond sports betting to full resort casinos.

Richard Lackey Jr., CEO of City Commercial Real Estate, said his company has listed over 5,000 acres of destination resort gaming spots in Georgia.

That includes property in Savannah, Midway and Kingsland.

Lackey said the communities would benefit, including up to 50% of the employees hired by the resort can be hired from the community.

New programs, including employee training, should be funded.

He also said property, sales, and hotel taxes would be generated for each local community.

The Georgia bill is expected to be heard in the Capitol next month.

The Florida legislative session begins in March.