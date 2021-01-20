WATCH: Coverage of inauguration of 46th president of the United States

President-elect Joe Biden will officially become President Joe Biden at noon today, but there is a day full of Inauguration Day events for before and after Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris are sworn into office.

The historic event will look quite different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and the extra safety precautions set up around the U.S. Capitol after the deadly riot two weeks ago.

Here’s a full schedule of what’s planned for the 59th Presidential Inauguration for the 46th president of the United States of America:

8:45 a.m.: Mass at St. Matthew’s Cathedral

Biden, Harris and their spouses will attend mass at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle. Also attending will be Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

10 a.m.: An Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans

Biden’s Inaugural Committee said from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. there will be an “Inaugural Celebration for Young Americans.”

This live-streamed event will be hosted by entertainer and advocate Keke Palmer. It will feature a special message from Dr. Jill Biden, commentary from historians Doris Kearns Goodwin and Erica Armstrong Dunbar and other special features.

11:45 a.m.: Oaths of office

Vice President-elect Harris will be sworn in, followed by President-elect Biden and during the inaugural ceremony outside the U.S. Capitol building.

The inaugural ceremonies are set to begin officially around 11:15 a.m. Lady Gaga will sing the national anthem and Jennifer Lopez and Garth Brooks are scheduled to perform during the ceremony.

After they take their oaths of office, Biden will deliver an inaugural address laying out his vision to defeat the pandemic, build back better, and how to unify and heal the nation.

1:40 p.m.: Pass in Review

Pass in Reviews are a long-standing military tradition that reflects the peaceful transfer of power to a new commander-in-chief. This will take place after the inaugural ceremony at the U.S. Capitol with President-elect, First Lady, Vice President-elect, and the Second Gentleman.

2:25 p.m.: Wreath laying at Arlington National Cemetery

After the Pass in Review, the newly sworn-in president along with Dr. Biden, Harris and her husband will visit Arlington National Cemetery to lay a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama, former President George W. Bush and Laura Bush, and former President Bill Clinton and Secretary Hillary Clinton are also expected to attend the event.

3:20 p.m.: Presidential escort

Biden and Harris will be escorted from 15th Street to the White House with every branch of the military represented.

Virtual Parade Across America

Following Biden’s Presidential Escort, there will be a “Parade Across America” event kicked off by the drumlines from the University of Delaware and Howard University. The inauguration committee has said the event will “feature diverse, dynamic performances in communities across the country.”

8 p.m.: “Inauguration Day 2021″

8:30 p.m.: “Celebrating America” TV special

“Celebrating America,” a prime time special hosted by Tom Hanks, will cap off the day’s festivities.

The special will feature Biden and Harris, along with remarks and performances by Demi Lovato, Jon Bon Jovi, Justin Timberlake, Ant Clemons and more. The show will air live on Channel 4 and all major networks starting at 8:30 p.m.

Eva Longoria and Kerry Washington will introduce segments throughout the night, including highlighting stories of young people making a difference in their communities and musical performances. The Foo Fighters, John Legend, and Bruce Springsteen are also expected to perform from iconic locations across the country.

Program organizers say the display is meant to “highlight the strength of our democracy, the perseverance of our people, and our ability to come together during trying times and emerge stronger than ever before.”

Inauguration Day officially concludes with Biden and the first lady watching fireworks from the White House balcony about 9:50 p.m.