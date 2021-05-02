Local lawmakers react to Florida election law changes

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A controversial bill is expected to be signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis soon that increases security in Florida’s elections. But the GOP-led bill is being criticized by Democrats as a partisan move to suppress the vote.

Senate Bill 90 passed Thursday in both the GOP-led House and Senate. The bill increases security on things like ballot drop boxes and limits the influence of donors from outside Florida on state elections.

But Democrats are saying this is being done intentionally because the GOP is losing in mail-in voting and they want to do this to close the gap. They say it disenfranchises minority voters.

News4Jax spoke with GOP state Rep. Cord Byrd, who said Senate Bill 90 prevents outside money from coming into state elections and adds security to drop boxes.

“It’s really not a disconnect,” Byrd said. “Every year, we look at what’s going on around the country, whether it’s elections or other areas of the law. We’re constantly looking at making improvements.”

But Democrats are fighting this, hard, like they have been in states, such as Georgia, where similar legislation was passed and it was referred to as a Jim Crow law, even by President Joe Biden.

Jacksonville state Sen. Audrey Gibson said the new legislation unfairly targets minority voters by making the voting process less inviting and making it more difficult to vote by mail.

