2nd candidate emerges for Jason Fisher’s House seat

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – With Rep. Jason Fischer, R-Jacksonville, running for the Florida Senate next year, a second candidate has emerged to try to replace him in the Florida House.

Duval County School Board member Lori Hershey, a Republican, opened a campaign account Wednesday to run in Duval’s House District 16, according to the state Division of Elections website. Also in the race is Republican Adam Brandon, who had raised $67,015 for his campaign account as of April 30.

Fischer plans to run next year for a Senate seat that will open because Sen. Aaron Bean, R-Fernandina Beach, faces term limits. Also running for the Senate seat are Rep. Cord Byrd, R-Neptune Beach, and Rep. Clay Yarborough, R-Jacksonville.