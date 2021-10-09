Republican Party leaders thrill thousands at American Freedom tour stop in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Thousands of people flocked to the Prime Osborn Convention Center on Saturday for Day 2 of the American Freedom Tour in Jacksonville.

Donald Trump Jr., former White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany and other Republican Party leaders had the crowd surging with energy.

Organizers said the goal of the two-day event was to promote a conservative agenda and protect America’s future.

They said it meant a lot for them to have the tour make a stop in Jacksonville.

Organizers said there was an emphasis on family, faith and unifying silenced voices.

Chris Widener, the president of the American Freedom Tour, and Dean Black, the chairman of the Republican Party of Duval County, said Saturday’s message was inspired by hope for the future.

“A lot of things have changed in only eight months. Gas prices are through the roof, a strong economy now has the highest inflation in 30 years. A lot of things are going wrong, but we can fix it,” Black said.

Widener said the key for those who want to see change is “making their ideas heard.”

“If we get out and we make our ideas heard in the marketplace of ideas -- those ideas can change people’s minds and hearts,” Widener said. “We can make development in legislation. We can make development in electing officials, and we can make a difference in our country.”

The chair of the Duval County Democratic Party said he’s not concerned that the Freedom Tour will affect Jacksonville’s political direction.

“I think this is something that may inspire a lot of Republicans in Jacksonville but won’t change the trajectory of where we see this county moving forward,” Daniel Henry said.

President Joe Biden won Duval County in the 2020 election, the first time since President Jimmy Carter in 1976 that a Democratic candidate took the county in a presidential election.

The American Freedom Tour’s next stops include Columbus, Ohio; Kansas City, Missouri; and Charlotte, North Carolina. For more information, visit americanfreedomtour.com.