49ºF

Vote 2020

Biden takes Duval, 1st time in decades county goes blue in presidential election

News4Jax staff

Tags: Vote 2020, Politics, News
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
(AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – For the first time in decades, Duval County turned blue in a presidential election.

The last time a Democratic candidate took Duval in a presidential election was President Jimmy Carter. That was back in 1976.

President Donald Trump led Democrat Joe Biden in the battle Tuesday for Florida’s 29 electoral votes. With about 93% of the votes counted by 10 p.m., the Republican president had more than a three percentage-point advantage over his Democratic rival, prompting Gov. Ron DeSantis and Florida GOP leaders to declare Trump the winner.

With 100% of the precincts in Duval reporting, Biden took Duval with 250,942 votes. Trump received 232,846 votes.

President - Duval County vote only

Joe Biden(D)
250,94251%
Donald Trump(R)
Incumbent
232,84648%
Jo Jorgensen(L)
4,7261%
Howie Hawkins(G)
7550%
Gloria La Riva
3280%
Roque De La Fuente
3190%
Don Blankenship
2150%
100% of Precincts Reporting

(199 / 199)

Notably, Rep. John Rutherford, a Republican, was re-elected to serve District 4, which includes Nassau, and most of Duval and St. Johns counties. Among Duval County voters, Rutherford got 57.49% of the vote compared to Democratic challenger Donna Deegan, who received 42.40% of the vote.

It’s also worth noting that during the gubernatorial race in 2018, Andrew Gillum carried Duval County with more than 51% of the votes cast. Gov. Ron DeSantis narrowly defeated Gillum.

Copyright 2020 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.