Midterm elections are less than 1 year away. Here’s an early overview of what to expect in 2022.

For those who enjoyed a break from political ads for a little while, get used to them ramping up again after the holiday season, if not sooner.

Election Day, held for many earlier this month, might not have had much fanfare because it wasn’t a year in which a president or congressional members were elected, but it did serve as a kickoff to what will be another important election in 2022.

Can the Democrats maintain control of the Senate and House of Representatives? What will the mood of voters be halfway through President Joe Biden’s tenure?

With less than a year until the midterm elections, here’s an overview of the landscape and key races.

What is the margin of error for Democrats?

It’s razor thin in both the Senate and the House. In the Senate, Republicans have 50 seats to 48 for Democrats, but the two Independents vote along with the Democrats, giving Democrats a majority since Vice President Kamala Harris represents any tie-breaking vote. In the House, Democrats have 222 seats to 213 for the Republicans, meaning it’s a five-seat difference at the moment for a majority.

What seats are up for grabs in 2022?

All 435 seats in the House are up for grabs, so, as mentioned above, Republicans can take a majority by gaining just five seats. In the 2020 presidential election, Republicans narrowed the Democratic majority in the House from 232-197 to 222-213. In the Senate, there are 34 seats in play, 20 of which are held by Republicans and 14 by Democrats. Republicans held 53 seats prior to the 2020 election.

Did the election have any effect on what will happen in the next year?

According to political pundits, what took place earlier this month reflected a mood from voters that could prove to be troubling for Biden and the Democrats.

In Virginia, Republican candidate Glenn Youngkin had a surprisingly comfortable win over Democratic candidate Terry McAuliffe.

Biden won Virginia by 10 points in the 2020 election.

In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy managed to win re-election, but it was a much closer race over Republican Jack Ciattarelli than expected.

The coming months will determine if those races are signs of a bigger trend nationally favoring the Republicans.

What are the key Senate races in 2022?

Since there are only 50 Senate seats compared to 435 in the House, let’s focus on the Senate for now. Many races are still taking shape, but early on, here are the ones to keep a close eye on, as referenced by the states being represented in Washington, D.C.