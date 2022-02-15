Mason-Dixon: Looking at DeSantis’ approval ratings and where voters are leaning in governor’s race

Mark your calendars, election day for the governor's race is Tuesday, Nov. 8.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A new Mason-Dixon poll is revealing how some Florida voters are leaning ahead of this year’s gubernatorial election.

According to the poll, Gov. Ron DeSantis’ approval rating is about the same as it was last year.

Of those voters polled statewide, 53% say they approve of the job he’s doing, while 43% say they disapprove. The remaining 4% were not sure how they felt.

This time last year, DeSantis also had a 53% approval rating and his disapproval rating moved only a statistically insignificant 1%.

Breaking it down by party, the vast majority of Republicans -- 89% -- say they think DeSantis is doing a good job, compared to 61% of Independent voters and 11% of Democrats.

Taking a look at North Florida, the governor’s approval rating is at 62%.

When matched up against his current potential Democratic challengers in the poll, DeSantis was the favorite.

He received 51% support in a race against Rep/ Charlie Crist and 53% in races against Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and State Sen. Annette Taddeo.

Crist is the front runner for the Democratic nomination with 44% saying they’d support him, while 27% say they would back Fried. Taddeo received 3% and 26% said they were still undecided.

Mason-Dixon said 625 registered Florida voters were interviewed by telephone statewide for the poll.

Here’s a full look at the poll: