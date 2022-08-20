‘We can’t take it for granted’: Advocates rally Saturday as early voting nears end in Duval County

Advocates worked to Get Out the Vote on Saturday ahead of the end of early voting on Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Time is running out to vote early in Duval County. Sunday is the last day.

That’s why a group of grassroots organizations hit the streets Saturday morning on the Northside with a clear message:

“Jacksonville, let’s get out, let’s do it,” said activist Ben Frazier, founder of the Northside Coalition of Jacksonville.

Frazier said it’s not enough just to register. If you want change, you have to get out and exercise your right to vote.

“We can’t take it for granted. We say this is not the time to be apathetic,” Frazier said. “Now is the time to be energetic and get excited about this vote.”

Other advocate groups joined the Northside Coalition to get people’s attention as they passed Kings Road and Myrtle Avenue on Saturday.

Kimberly Allen, CEO of 904, a group that works to end racism, said the core of its mission starts with voting.

“Part of our work is around changing the system, and we feel like if we’re not voting, if we’re not doing our part to encourage people to vote, then we’re missing the boat,” said Allen.

Sometimes people aren’t even aware they are eligible to vote. That’s why the Florida Justice Center took part Saturday.

“We’re here to help people to make sure that they can legally vote,” said Jonathan Bleiweiss with the Florida Justice Center. “We know that this is a community in need of our free legal services, and we are just here to help any community that really needs to be empowered and uplifted through our services.”

More than 43,000 people have voted early in Duval County so far, which comes as no surprise to Frazier.

“I assure you that Duval County will lead the way in terms of voter participation, engagement and involvement,” Frazier said.

In fact, more people have voted early in Duval than any other county in the state.

More than 1.4 million mail-in ballots from Floridians have been received so far -- 40,762 in Jacksonville. Mail-in ballots must be received at the elections office by Tuesday -- Election Day.

After Sunday, the next opportunity to vote in Duval will be in person on primary day, Tuesday, Aug. 23.

Sunda is also the last day for Bradford County voters to cast their ballots early.

Saturday is the last chance for several other counties in our viewing area, including St. Johns, Clay and Nassau.