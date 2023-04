Gov. Ron DeSantis and his wife, Casey, speak at a Moms for Liberty chapter meeting in South Carolina.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis touted his “Florida Blueprint” at a Moms for Liberty chapter meeting in North Charleston, South Carolina, on Wednesday.

The event began at 10:45 a.m., and DeSantias was the keynote speaker.

Following DeSantis’ remarks, his wife, Casey, joined him on stage for an informal conversation. Among other things, they shared the story of how they met at a driving range and about their wedding at Disney.

