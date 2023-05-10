Gov. DeSantis speaks at Miller Electric Company in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday morning at Miller Electric Company in Jacksonville.
Typically the news release announcing the governor’s appearance includes a list of other state leaders or dignitaries who will join him at the news conference, but the governor is listed alone on the release for his visit to Jacksonville.
The topic for the 9:30 a.m. news conference, which was posted on a sign on the podium, is “BIden’s Border Crisis.” DeSantis has been making the rounds across the state as he signs bills from the recently ended legislative session in Tallahassee.
A release from the governor’s office Tuesday night said DeSantis had received 41 bills from the Florida Legislature, and he has until May 24 to act on those bills. The bills are:
CS/CS HB 1387 – Department of Health
CS/HB 1597 – Florida Virtual School
CS/HB 733 – Middle School and High School Start Times
HB 891 – Year-Round School Pilot Program
CS/CS/HB 1259 – Education
CS/HB 109 – State Park Campsite Reservations
HB 7003 – Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
HB 1091 – Licensing Fee Relief
CS/CS/HB 639 – Issuance of Special Beverage Licenses
CS/CS/HB 437 – Property Owners’ Right to Install, Display, and Store Items
HB 7007 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
HB 7035 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/HB 1441 – A Florida Museum of Black History
HB 267 – Telehealth Practice Standards
HB 7061 – Sheriffs Providing Child Protective Investigative Services
CS/CS/HB 949 – Operation of a Golf Cart
CS/CS/CS/HB 1305 – Department of Transportation
SB 7054 – Central Bank Digital Currency
CS/SB 1580 – Protections of Medical Conscience
CS/SB 252 – Protection from Discrimination Based on Health Care Choices
CS/CS/SB 238 – Public Records
CS/CS/SB 1718 – Immigration
CS/SB 7020 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
SB 7022 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act
CS/CS/SB 902 – Safety Standards for Amusement Rides
CS/SB 904 – Public Records
CS/CS/SB 724 – Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative
CS/CS/CS/SB 1418 – Emergency Communications
CS/CS/SB 752 – Temporary Commercial Kitchens
CS/SB 1458 – Roller Skating Rink Safety
SB 614 – Mammography Reports
CS/CS/SB 540 – Local Government Comprehensive Plans
CS/SB 1332 – Missing Persons
CS/SB 7014 – Juvenile Justice
CS/SB 1616 – Public Records
CS/SB 404 – Public Records
CS/CS 774 – Ethics Requirements for Public Officials
CS/SB 666 – Form of Candidate Oath
CS/SB 234 – Statutorily Required Reports
SB 948 – Records Electronically Filed with the Department of State
CS/SB 946 – Public Records