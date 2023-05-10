Gov. DeSantis speaks at Miller Electric Company in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Wednesday morning at Miller Electric Company in Jacksonville.

Typically the news release announcing the governor’s appearance includes a list of other state leaders or dignitaries who will join him at the news conference, but the governor is listed alone on the release for his visit to Jacksonville.

The topic for the 9:30 a.m. news conference, which was posted on a sign on the podium, is “BIden’s Border Crisis.” DeSantis has been making the rounds across the state as he signs bills from the recently ended legislative session in Tallahassee.

A release from the governor’s office Tuesday night said DeSantis had received 41 bills from the Florida Legislature, and he has until May 24 to act on those bills. The bills are:

CS/CS HB 1387 – Department of Health

CS/HB 1597 – Florida Virtual School

CS/HB 733 – Middle School and High School Start Times

HB 891 – Year-Round School Pilot Program

CS/CS/HB 1259 – Education

CS/HB 109 – State Park Campsite Reservations

HB 7003 – Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 1091 – Licensing Fee Relief

CS/CS/HB 639 – Issuance of Special Beverage Licenses

CS/CS/HB 437 – Property Owners’ Right to Install, Display, and Store Items

HB 7007 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

HB 7035 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/HB 1441 – A Florida Museum of Black History

HB 267 – Telehealth Practice Standards

HB 7061 – Sheriffs Providing Child Protective Investigative Services

CS/CS/HB 949 – Operation of a Golf Cart

CS/CS/CS/HB 1305 – Department of Transportation

SB 7054 – Central Bank Digital Currency

CS/SB 1580 – Protections of Medical Conscience

CS/SB 252 – Protection from Discrimination Based on Health Care Choices

CS/CS/SB 238 – Public Records

CS/CS/SB 1718 – Immigration

CS/SB 7020 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

SB 7022 – A Review under the Open Government Sunset Review Act

CS/CS/SB 902 – Safety Standards for Amusement Rides

CS/SB 904 – Public Records

CS/CS/SB 724 – Seagrass Restoration Technology Development Initiative

CS/CS/CS/SB 1418 – Emergency Communications

CS/CS/SB 752 – Temporary Commercial Kitchens

CS/SB 1458 – Roller Skating Rink Safety

SB 614 – Mammography Reports

CS/CS/SB 540 – Local Government Comprehensive Plans

CS/SB 1332 – Missing Persons

CS/SB 7014 – Juvenile Justice

CS/SB 1616 – Public Records

CS/SB 404 – Public Records

CS/CS 774 – Ethics Requirements for Public Officials

CS/SB 666 – Form of Candidate Oath

CS/SB 234 – Statutorily Required Reports

SB 948 – Records Electronically Filed with the Department of State

CS/SB 946 – Public Records