Gov. DeSantis holds news conference, bill signing with surgeon general in Destin

Gov. Ron DeSantis spoke Thursday morning at a news conference and bill signing in Destin.

He was joined at the 10:15 a.m. event by state Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo.

Standing behind a podium with a sign that read “Prescribe Freedom,” the governor touted his recent bill signings in trips around the state on the heels of the recently ended legislative session.

On Wednesday, he signed an immigration-related bill in Jacksonville that was sponsored by Rep. Kiyan Michael, R-Jacksonville.

Among the bills DeSantis has yet to sign are several related to health care, including one -- sponsored by Panama City Republican Rep. Griff Griffitts -- that would prohibit businesses and government agencies from requiring people to take COVID-19 tests or wear masks to enter their facilities.

Businesses and agencies would also be prohibited from firing or refusing to hire people based on “postinfection recovery status or the person’s failure to take a COVID-19 test,” and could face fines up to $5,000 for each violation of the measure.

Griffitts argued during the legislative session that the measure is designed to fight discrimination.

“We’ve known that things have changed dramatically over the last two years, and we have to take that into account. All this is doing is taking the discriminatory practices off what we’ve learned over the last two years, which people were either being discriminated (against) for jobs, education or employment opportunities based on discrimination from COVID-19,” Griffitts said.

The measure also adds requirements for health care practitioners to “obtain the informed consent” of a patient or their legal representative before prescribing any medications to treat coronavirus. Under the bill, informed consent includes an “explanation of alternative medications” for treating COVID-19 and the “relative advantages, disadvantages, and risks” associated with those drugs.

