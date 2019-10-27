Publix offering Veterans Day discount at all stores

Publix is showing its gratitude to veterans, active military personnel and their families by offering a 10% discount on groceries on Veterans Day, Nov. 11.

To get the discount, you're asked to present a veteran ID card, military ID card, discharge document or a driver's license with a veteran designation.

This offer is valid for in-store purchases only.

It excludes prescriptions, alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, money services, Publix Delivery, Publix Curbside and online payments.

"It is our privilege to honor you for serving our country," Publix said on its website. "We hope to see you at your neighborhood Publix on Veterans Day."

