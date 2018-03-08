Report: 600 false threats at schools following Parkland

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - A report from USA Today shows roughly 600 false threats have been made at schools across America following the Parkland school shooting.

Clay County has arrested three students for making threats. The latest was at Keystone Heights Junior-Senior High School.

Trenton Edsall, 15, was taken into custody and accused of writing "I'm going to shoot the school up" in the boy's restroom. His arrest came after investigators were already at the school checking in to another potential threat found written on a wall.

The Clay County Sheriff's Office said it takes the threats very seriously.

"You will be prosecuted," Sgt. Keith Smith said. "There's no joking about a tragic event that happened at Parkland, Columbine, Sandy Hook. Those are tragic events."

The student arrested lives about a block from the school. No one answered the front door on Thursday.

Oakleaf High School and Oakleaf Junior High School have also received threats. Two girls are in custody for two separate incidents involving those schools.

Students in Keystone Heights said most of their classmates are beginning to realize how serious the consequences are for making threats.

Deputies are working to determine whether Edsall is responsible for the other written threat found on a school wall.

