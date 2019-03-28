JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Get ready for some local favorites, filthy finds, and a side of slime in this week's restaurant report.

River and Post on Riverside Avenue and Chicken Salad Chick near the St. Johns Town Center are both topping this week's list for their clean records. Both restaurants have had three back-to-back perfect inspections during which no violations were found.

It was a different story on the Southside at La Nopalera on Philips Highway. The restaurant kept inspectors busy with 28 violations last week. Warnings were issued for employees who were making salsa without any gloves on, food stored at the wrong temperature and slime found in the soda gun holsters at the bar.

Twenty-six violations stacked up at the Cinco de Mayo Mexican Restaurant on Atlantic Boulevard.

including a repeat violation for potentially hazardous foods like shrimp, pork and chicken. A black mold-like substance was also found around the frozen margarita machines. Inspectors also said they had to stop an employee who was about to fill a tortilla for an order. However, he wasn't wearing any gloves.

Both restaurants stayed open but La Nopalera is waiting for a follow-up inspection.

